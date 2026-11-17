Jakarta had been planning to build a flood barrier in Rawajati for decades, but residents living along the riverbanks had been reluctant to relocate to make way for the infrastructure.

The latest flood in January, which left hundreds of homes submerged under 1.5m of water for days, finally convinced many to move.

The government plans to build embankments along the remaining unprotected stretches of the flood-prone Ciliwung by 2029. As of 2025, around 16km of the 119km river, which originates in neighbouring West Java province, remained without flood protection, including parts of Rawajati.

Jakarta has earmarked 300 billion rupiah (US$16.58 million) this year to acquire land for the construction of around 2km of flood barriers. Bambang’s home was among 170 houses demolished since January to make way for the project.

Jakarta governor Pramono Anung on Oct 29 outlined preparations by his administration.

“River normalisation works, which have not been carried out for a long time, are now being resumed. We are dredging drains and rivers at various locations. We hope that by the time the wet period arrives, the Jakarta administration will be better prepared to deal with potential flooding,” he said, as quoted by Kompas newspaper.

The governor said similar works are also being done in five other rivers. Jakarta is also building retention ponds to collect water runoff from overflowing rivers and drainage systems.

As much of Indonesia enters the rainy season in November, some residents in Jakarta and its surrounds told CNA they welcome additional flood defences in their neighbourhoods but remain sceptical if the infrastructure can cope with a major disaster.

Others said they are relying on community efforts in the face of constraints encountered by local authorities.