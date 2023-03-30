Indonesia observes first Ramadan with mosques at full capacity since pre-COVID-19

JAKARTA: Muslims in Indonesia are observing the holy month of Ramadan with mass prayers and traditional activities, following the full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in December last year.

Mosques are now allowed to conduct prayers at full capacity for the first time during Ramadan since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago. Worshippers are also no longer required to wear face masks.

Attendees at mosques said they are rejoicing at the scrapping of the curbs, which included a limit on gatherings and movements.

“Doing prayers now is much more conducive as compared to the previous years because we are free from restrictions,” said Mr Ahmad Mualim Ade, a worshipper at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque, the biggest in the country.

“There are no restrictions in mosques. All mosques can accept as many worshippers as they wish. Conditions are much better after the PPKM revocation,” he added, using an acronym related to the government’s pandemic restriction policies.

