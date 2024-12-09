PDI-P’s Pramono Anung wins Jakarta governor race; rivals challenge results claiming low turnout, election fraud

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)’s Mr Pramono Anung has emerged as Jakarta’s winning candidate in the city’s gubernatorial elections, securing a single-round victory over the presidential coalition’s pick.

The Jakarta Election Commission declared Mr Pramono as the winner over his key rival Mr Ridwan Kamil who is backed by President Prabowo Subianto’s Advance Indonesia Coalition or KIM Plus.

Local media reported that Mr Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno won over 50.7 per cent or over 2.18 million votes, while Mr Ridwan Kamil and his running mate Suswono gained 39.4 per cent or 1.71 million votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Mr Dharma Pongrekun and his running mate Kun Wardana earned 10.53 per cent or 459.230 votes.

“I hereby declare that the minutes of certification of vote recapitulation from each district and city in the election of governor and deputy governor of Jakarta are valid,” chairman of Jakarta General Elections Commission Wahyu Dinata confirmed to the media on Sunday (Dec 8).

Mr Pramono, 61, was a former Cabinet Secretary and is backed by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri’s PDI-P as well as presidential candidate Mr Anies Baswedan, while Mr Ridwan, 53, is the former governor of West Java who is backed by Mr Prabowo and his predecessor Mr Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

PDI-P is also the country’s largest party in parliament and the only major party that has not joined Mr Prabowo’s coalition.

“We welcome (this result). This is a victory for the people of Jakarta,” the Pramono-Rano campaign manager Lies Hartono said at a press conference on Sunday.

“Thank you to all the loyal supporters, from the 0.01 per cent to the 50.07 per cent,” Mr Pramono posted on his Instagram on Sunday, following the announcement.

Despite the single round victory, Jakarta Elections Commission’s Mr Wahyu clarified that this does not officially guarantee that Mr Pramono and Mr Rano will take on the governor and vice governor positions as it depends on election disputes raised at the Constitutional Court.

“The new governor and vice governor will be inaugurated after the next phase of the election process, depending on whether there are lawsuits filed with the Constitutional Court,” he was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Globe.

Losing candidates have from Dec 9 till Dec 11, or three days after the announcement of official election results to file an election dispute with the Constitutional Court.