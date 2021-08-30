Indonesia schools start cautious reopening after devastating COVID-19 wave

JAKARTA: Indonesia's capital Jakarta reopened 600 of its schools on Monday (Aug 30) as coronavirus restrictions eased, though a teacher federation urged caution and warned of clusters in classrooms caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Jakarta's infection rate has dropped, authorities said, from a peak last month that saw Indonesia become Asia's coronavirus epicentre, with more than 4 million cases and 131,000 fatalities overall.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said 610 of 10,000 schools deemed safe had opened at 50 per cent capacity in a resumption of a trial that started in April.

"The conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic are much more under control," he said on Instagram.

Vaccinations are not mandatory for at-school learning, Anies has said, adding that 91 per cent of children aged 12 to 18 and 85 per cent of educators have been fully inoculated. Nearly 70 per cent of Jakarta's 10 million population have been vaccinated.