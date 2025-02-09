Silent but social: Jakarta book club that promotes quiet reading in public spaces draws fans
In a country said to have poor reading habits, an Indonesian literacy advocate’s book club allows readers to gather without fear of being judged for their book choices.
JAKARTA: It was an overcast morning, the sort of weather perfect for sleeping in.
But on a recent Sunday, 102 people chose to head to Taman Langsat, an urban park in South Jakarta. Some had travelled tens of kilometres from other parts of the Greater Jakarta area including Bekasi, Ciledug, Depok, Kalibata and Kelapa Gading.
Near a roll-up banner printed with the words "Baca Bareng" – which means "Read Together" in Indonesian – they spread out their mats and fished books out from their bags.
The group of mostly young adults in their 20s and 30s traded shy smiles. Some greeted each other and offered a seat to newcomers.
They had one purpose: To enjoy a peaceful morning immersed in books among fellow readers.
The silent-reading session began promptly at about 10am, and they quickly lost themselves in the thick novels, comics and non-fiction tomes of their choice. A few read on their Kindle or Kobo e-book devices.
There was no chatter, only the soft rustling of pages being turned.
After an hour, Baca Bareng Jakarta founder Hestia Istiviani closed her book and stood up. With help from her sister and fiance, she took attendance and asked participants if they had their Baca Bareng loyalty cards, which entitle them to exclusive club merchandise if they participate in eight silent-reading sessions.
Some of the attendees thanked her and shared their thoughts on reading and literacy in their city.
Unlike traditional book clubs, there was no discussion of the books they were reading.
Instead, the participants gathered for a group photo, proudly displaying their books, before heading off.
PROMOTING READING FOR PLEASURE
In a country said to have poor reading habits, Hestia is on a mission to "promote reading as an enjoyable form of entertainment".
"I want to campaign for reading for pleasure," she told CNA in late-January.
In 2016, then-Culture and Education Minister Anies Baswedan said that while Indonesia’s illiteracy rate had decreased, poor reading habits were a problem in the country.
That year, a study on literacy behaviours worldwide by researchers from the Central Connecticut State University in the United States saw Indonesia ranking 60th out of 61 countries, only emerging ahead of Botswana. The study examined the ability of various populations to read and to practise other literacy behaviors including writing effectively.
And in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading and science, Indonesia’s results have been significantly below the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) average.
Its PISA reading score has been on the decline since 2009.
Hestia, a library and information science graduate from Surabaya’s Airlangga University, grew up in a book-loving family.
She started Baca Bareng Jakarta six years ago after a painful break-up, when she found that reading alone in coffee shops no longer provided the same comfort as before.
She stumbled on an article about the Silent Book Club, a community in San Francisco in the US started by two friends in 2012 that promotes silent reading in public spaces, and has been organising monthly sessions of her own since.
The Silent Book Club has over 1,500 chapters in 54 countries, including 15 in Indonesia, according to its website. Baca Bareng Jakarta is one of the Indonesian chapters, said Hestia.
She has also inspired her sister to set up a similar book club in their hometown of Surabaya.
"Reading is often seen as a personal activity, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done collectively," said Hestia, 31, who worked in publishing companies and mass media before becoming a full-time content creator.
Over the years, Baca Bareng Jakarta – whose slogan is "datang, baca, bubar", which means "come, read, disperse" – has collaborated with organisations including Kumpul Baca, another book club, the Irish Embassy in Indonesia, the German cultural institute Goethe-Institut and @Literatour_ID, which organises literacy-oriented community and city tours.
One of the group’s most unique events was a silent reading session on the Jakarta mass rapid transit in October last year.
Hestia, who served as Jakarta’s Reading Ambassador in 2023, also regularly highlights issues such as limited access to books in local libraries and rampant book piracy on e-commerce platforms.
Her story is part of a series on everyday heroes on CNA’s Bahasa Indonesia site. Others who have been featured include a man who rescues abandoned babies and an animal lover who feeds and looks out for stray cats.
"A PLACE WHERE I BELONG"
Beyond promoting reading for pleasure, Baca Bareng Jakarta addresses the challenge of reading in public spaces.
"I want to create a space for those who might feel judged for their book choices or be hesitant to join book clubs requiring active participation," Hestia explained.
Since January, Baca Bareng Jakarta has held its sessions at Taman Langsat, where a supportive park management even offered to pause lawn maintenance in order not to disturb attendees.
Fellow park visitors were also seen complying with the park’s no-smoking rule during a gathering last month that CNA attended.
Participants said reading outdoors is a unique experience that frees them from the distractions faced at home.
"As Jakarta residents, most of us do our reading indoors, whether at home or in buildings. That can get boring," said Eka, who is from Kalibata in South Jakarta.
"Reading in a park like this creates a much cooler and more refreshing atmosphere."
Seeing others engrossed in reading can drive motivation. "If everyone else is reading, I have to read too," added Eka.
First-time participant Tere, who was reading the thriller The Only One Left by Riley Sager, said the event helped her to stay focused.
"I usually get distracted by my phone. But here, I managed to read five pages without checking my notifications at all," she said with satisfaction.
While silent book clubs have been called “happy hour” for introverts, Tere said she is extroverted and enjoyed being surrounded by people while reading.
"I love reading books but I also enjoy being in vibrant social settings. That’s why I’m excited about events like this," she said.
For Annisa, an attendee from Bekasi who was reading Talk Like TED, a guide to public speaking by Carmine Gallo, the element of discovery is a draw.
"Sometimes I catch myself glancing at what others are reading," she said. "The silent reading session not only helps me finish my books but also introduces me to new titles I might not have considered before."
With the Baca Bareng Jakarta community, she said, "I feel like I finally have a place where I belong and I have made a lot of new friends".