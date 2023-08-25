Trash fire 'emergency' chokes locals on Indonesia's Java

BANDUNG: A days-long fire at a landfill in Indonesia's most populous province has been declared an emergency by local authorities as thick and putrid smoke from the blaze chokes nearby residents, officials said on Friday (Aug 25).

The fire at the Sarimukti landfill in Indonesia's West Java province - which serves the city of Bandung, home to 2.5 million people - has been burning since Tuesday.

At least 67 people who live near the landfill have been diagnosed with mild respiratory infections and two were hospitalised due to the effects of the toxic fire, according to a local health clinic.

The headmaster of an Islamic middle school 6km from the fire said students were told to stay at home because of the fumes.