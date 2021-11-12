Indonesia wants to bring back tourists; no rush to move to endemic state, says Jokowi

LOMBOK: Dressed in a black racing outfit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo revved his modified Kawasaki W175 motorbike at the starting point of the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

He had waited for more than an hour for the rain to stop, and he was raring to test the 4.3km race track in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province.

On Friday (Nov 12), Mr Widodo launched the purpose-built street track which will be the venue for the upcoming World Superbike Championships next week, and the MotoGP World Championship Grand Prix in March 2022.

Indonesia hopes the race events can help revive the country's tourism industry which has been battered by COVID-19.

"Mandalika is a new destination and we want to promote it so that the whole world knows about Mandalika. We hope this can start to stimulate tourists to come to Indonesia, and we hope this can be a new point of economic growth for Lombok," said the Indonesian leader in an exclusive interview with CNA.

Race organisers have allocated 25,000 tickets for the World Superbike event, and Mr Widodo is expecting spectators not only from Indonesia, but also internationally.