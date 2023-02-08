Prevent forest fires or lose your jobs, Indonesia’s Jokowi warns police chiefs again

JAKARTA: In a reminder of a warning he made seven years ago, Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (Feb 8) again warned the police that they should prevent large fires from spreading during the upcoming dry season, or they will be dismissed from the force.

This is in anticipation of El Nino - or dry weather phase - that is projected to occur across Indonesia soon.

If large fires were to occur, Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, warned that the local police chiefs of the province or region will be sacked.

“I repeat my promise from seven years ago that is still valid now. If there is a big fire in the province, the regional commander, regional police chiefs … are responsible,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by CNBC Indonesia.

He added: “Be careful. I’m just saying be careful, the agreement is still valid.”

Jokowi made the comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

In 2016, the Jakarta Globe reported then that the president had threatened the jobs of police and military officials if they failed to prevent forest and land fires from recurring that year.

State news agency Antara also reported in 2018 that the president made similar comments.

"If there is a fire in your area and it's not handled well, the policy remains the same: (You will be) fired,” he said to participants of the National Coordination Meeting on Forest and Land Fire Control that year.