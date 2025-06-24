Amid signs of waning influence, what’s behind Jokowi’s move not to contest top post of party chaired by son?

JAKARTA: Former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s decision not to run for the top post of a political party chaired by his son is aimed at giving the younger man greater political power, analysts say.

They add, however, that without a political vehicle since his term ended eight months ago, there are signs that Jokowi’s influence is waning.

Since registration opened on May 13 for Indonesian Solidarity Party’s (PSI) leadership election next month, all eyes have been on whether Jokowi would step forward to contest, with the former president himself not ruling it out when asked.

But his younger son Kaesang Pangarep, PSI’s incumbent chairman, confirmed last Saturday (Jun 21) that his father would not be contesting. Candidate registration closed on Monday.

“It is impossible that both son and father compete with each other," Kaesang said at a press conference.

The 30-year-old added that he had persuaded his father to give younger politicians space to be in the political spotlight.

He deflected a question on whether Jokowi, who turned 64 last Saturday, would join as a party cadre.

Kaesang is running for the post of chairman in PSI’s election along with two cadres, Ronald Sinaga and Agus Mulyono Herlambang.

Members of PSI will vote between Jul 12 and Jul 19, and hold a congress to declare the winner on Jul 19 and Jul 20.