‘Don’t be arrogant’, says Indonesia’s Jokowi as police grapple with falling public trust

JAKARTA: On Oct 14, Indonesian President Joko Widodo summoned hundreds of regional police chiefs and high-ranking officers to the presidential palace.

He told them: “Do refrain from being authoritarian. Do avoid repressive approaches.”

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, is cognisant of the growing public anger towards the police.

His comments came after a football match between Malang’s Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya ended in mayhem on Oct 1. Police fired tear gas at spectators, triggering panic that led to a stampede and more than 130 deaths.

Three police officers have now been charged with negligence leading to deaths.

The Malang football stadium stampede is not the only reason why Jokowi decided to summon the police.

Other high profile cases recently have also contributed to falling public trust in the police.

Experts interviewed by CNA have urged immediate police reforms, while the national police chief said that he will prioritise the matter.

