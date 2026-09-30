‘Everything is clear now’: What Jokowi’s Indonesian Solidarity Party membership means for his family

JAKARTA: Ending months of political speculation around his party affiliations, former Indonesian President Joko Widodo has revealed that he is a member of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), a 12-year-old party that his family has adopted in recent years as its political vehicle.

Jokowi, as the 65-year-old is also known, made the announcement on Saturday (Sep 26) during a PSI regional coordination meeting in Bandung, West Java, where his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep - who is the party chairman - and senior PSI officials were also present.

“I actually joined the PSI family back on Oct 14, 2025, a year ago. Many people don’t believe it, so I’m revealing my membership card right now," said Jokowi, brandishing his PSI card and reading out its membership number.

“Everything is clear now. Don't let anyone doubt that I am already part of the big PSI family,” he said, in response to audience chants of “Long live Jokowi!”

Jokowi’s PSI announcement comes nearly two years after his relationship with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) formally ended in December 2024.

His split with PDI-P is significant given that the party had backed his rise from mayor of Solo in Central Java in 2005 to governor of Jakarta in 2012 and eventually the presidency in 2014.

But that relationship has been souring since October 2023, when it was announced that Jokowi’s eldest son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, then still a PDI-P member, would run in the February 2024 election with Prabowo, who heads the Gerindra Party. This meant that Jokowi did not back PDI-P’s own presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Gibran – who left PDI-P by 2024 – ran under Prabowo’s Koalisi Indonesia Maju (KIM) ticket.