‘Endangered’ status puts spotlight on Komodo dragon protection as Indonesia government defends upgrade projects

ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Mdm Arida of Bogor’s Zoology Museum said many human activities in Flores endanger the Komodos. These include hunting, smuggling of the animal and burning of the savannah, which causes deer, the Komodos’ prey, to migrate.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is also concerned about infrastructure projects in the Komodo National Park.

About two years ago, the Indonesian government started to develop the Komodo National Park as part of an integrated tourism master plan for the site and Labuan Bajo, a town west of Flores which is the gateway to the park.

Some have dubbed the infrastructure project “Jurassic Park” after images of a Komodo believed to be on Rinca Island facing a truck went viral last year.

At the 44th session of UNESCO’S World Heritage Committee (WHC) in July, it requested, among others, the authorities to revise the environmental impact assessment for the tourism infrastructure projects on Rinca Island, one of the main islands in the national park, and to resubmit it to the World Heritage Centre for review by IUCN.

It also urged the Indonesian government to halt all tourism infrastructure projects in and around the area that have the potential to impact on its Outstanding Universal Value (OUV), one of the main criteria used by the committee to decide whether a site should be granted a World Heritage status.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Sep 6, Indonesia’s Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said the current constructions did not violate any World Heritage rules and were meant to repair rundown facilities.

“What has been done, including in the Komodo National Park, was repairing rundown facilities which were fragile and needed renovation, such as shelters for the rangers and so on. And these were according to the needs.

“And it is not like what people have been discussing, as if it is a massive development. We can guarantee it is not like that,” said Mr Uno.

The minister also said that the projects would be completed by October or November, in time for Indonesia’s G20 presidency as the park would be one of the meeting venues.

The new plan would entail certain restrictions to allow sustainable tourism, he added.

Commenting on the infrastructure projects, Mr Wiratno of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry said they were mainly to renovate the old information centre and build an elevated deck for visitors’ safety. These do not affect the OUV, he added.

“The Komodo dragons can walk under the elevated deck,” he said, adding that the infrastructure projects were meant to improve the World Heritage site and the affected area was just 1.3ha. The national park covers an area of 173,000ha, according to the Indonesian government.

“Yes, there are Komodo dragons there, but none of them have been a victim of the development,” he claimed, adding that the development projects were only on Rinca Island.

However, Mr Cypri Jehan Paju Dale, an anthropologist at Kyoto University’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies who researches on conservation, ecotourism and interspecies co-existence at Komodo, was not convinced.

“The Indonesian government and business communities should take the IUCN report and UNESCO’s reminder seriously.

“The central government should revise the whole master plan of tourism development inside Komodo National Park and annul all the business concessions,” he said.

Commenting on the environment ministry’s claim that the development projects only affected 1.3ha of Rinca island, Mr Dale said the effects of such activities were far-reaching.

While the giant lizards only live on several plots in the coastal areas with water sources and forests, the rest of the terrestrial and marine areas are the supporting habitat, he said.

The visitor centres and resort concessions said to be taking place at the islands would harm the specific habitat of the Komodo dragons, he added.