Mass fish deaths in West Sumatra’s Lake Maninjau points to extreme weather and overfishing

EXTREME WEATHER AND OVERFISHING

Mass fish deaths became a recurring problem in Lake Maninjau more than a decade ago when there was an increase in fishing activities, especially fish farming involving floating net cages.

Mr Tommy Adam, head of advocacy of WALHI, an environmental non-governmental organisation for West Sumatra, said that locals living near Lake Maninjau who used to be rice farmers switched to fishing in the early 1990s.

Many of them used floating net cages to grow and harvest their fish.

“They were quite successful because they could catch massive numbers of Nile tilapia and other tilapia fish,” said Mr Adam.

He noted that there are about 27,000 fish cages on the lake while the standard regulation allows for about 7,000 cages only given the size of Lake Maninjau is 99.5 sq km.

Attempts by the local authorities to regulate the use of this method of fish farming have not been successful as many locals depend on fishing for their livelihood.

Among the regulations often flouted by the fish farmers is the need for them to restrict the number of floating net cages they can use per fishing zone. This is to prevent them from flocking in one particular area and hence avoid overfishing there.

Mr Adam said that Lake Maninjau is also a caldera lake formed by volcanic eruption and contains sulphur which is toxic to fish which can worsen the problem of overfishing.

“The marine climate in Lake Maninjau where the wind is quite strong at night, causes the water mass to rise to the top which in oceanography is called upwelling.

"When that happens sulphur and fish waste will go up as a result of massive fishing and suffocate the fishes due to a lack of oxygen,” he added.

“Upwelling and downwelling are common there but the situation is exacerbated by climate change. Now we cannot predict the weather, suddenly there is heavy rain, suddenly there are strong winds,” noted Mr Adam.

According to Mr Adam, in the past the authorities could predict the weather, so they could alert the fish farmers when to harvest their fish before the strong winds occur.

“There used to be boards with such signs alerting them but now I think climate change has affected the local weather, so we cannot predict it anymore,” he said.

With overfishing, it further aggravated the whole situation, he added.

Professor Hafrijal Syandri, a fisheries expert from Padang’s Bung Hatta University agrees.

He believes that apart from overfishing, mass fish deaths only happen if there is extremely bad weather.

Prof Syandri last visited the lake earlier January this year and found no mass fish death, presumably because the weather has been good.

“I went there a few days ago, and there were people who were already spreading new seeds.

“So, to them, the mass fish death is not a problem. They already know there will be mass fish death from November onwards, it is only us who make a fuss,” he said.

Prof Syandri noted that although the local people there do not think they suffered a major loss from the mass fish deaths, it is still a problem.

“When more than 1,000 tonnes of fish die, where should the carcasses be disposed of,” he asked.

But leaving the dead fish in the lake would also affect the environment as it harmed the water quality and left a bad smell there.

“The lake used to be a tourist destination, nowadays not anymore because it stinks,” added Prof Syandri who said that when he last visited the lake the carcasses of the dead fish were still left floating on the surface.