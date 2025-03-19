3 Indonesia police officers fatally shot in gambling raid; 2 soldiers arrested

LAMPUNG, South Sumatra: Autopsy results released on Tuesday (Mar 18) over the fatal deaths of three Indonesian police officers during a raid on an illegal cockfighting gambling site in Lampung province earlier this week indicate that the attackers had deliberately gunned the trio’s vital organs, authorities believe.

The two suspected shooters - who are members of the military - have been arrested, local news outlet Detik reported.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had also expressed his condolences over the incident, as conveyed by the secretary-general of his Gerindra Party - Ahmad Muzani - on Tuesday.

The attack occurred when a team of 17 members led by district police chief Lusiyanto swooped down on a cockfighting arena in Karang Manik Village located in the Negara Batin district on Monday.

One of the suspected shooters - identified as Peltu LS - had turned himself in at the Negara Batin Police Station hours after the shooting occurred while it remains unclear how his accomplice - Kopka Basar - was caught.

Jakarta Globe reported that Peltu LS, a low-ranking army soldier, had allegedly opened fire on Lusiyanto and two of his officers - Petrus Apriyanto and Ghalib Surya Nanta - during the raid.

The three police officers died at the location and were sent to the Bhayangkara Police Hospital in Lampung for an autopsy.

Autopsy results found that Lusiyanto was shot in the right chest while Petrus was hit in the left eye. Ghalib meanwhile was shot in the mouth, Lampung Police Chief Inspector Helmy Santika told the media.

“The investigation has gathered (some) evidence, including a gamecock fighting cage and 12 bullets,” Helmy shared, as quoted by Jakarta Globe.