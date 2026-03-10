Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have ended rescue operations at a landfill collapse that killed seven people as all those who were at the site have been accounted for, an official said on Tuesday (Mar 10).

A mountain of garbage collapsed on Sunday at the Bantargebang landfill, the largest in the country, triggered by heavy rains.

Rescuers wrapped up the search operation at the site on the outskirts of Jakarta, after finding the last of seven victims buried in the landfill, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the local rescue agency.

Six people survived the incident.

On Monday, the agency had said that four people were killed, four had survived and five were still missing.