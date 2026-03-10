Logo
Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends
Indonesia says 7 killed in landfill collapse as rescue operation ends

A drone view shows excavators operating amid garbage at the site of collapse at the Bantar Gebang landfill during a rescue operation in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Mar 9, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

10 Mar 2026 10:04AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2026 10:07AM)
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have ended rescue operations at a landfill collapse that killed seven people as all those who were at the site have been accounted for, an official said on Tuesday (Mar 10).

A mountain of garbage collapsed on Sunday at the Bantargebang landfill, the largest in the country, triggered by heavy rains.

Rescuers wrapped up the search operation at the site on the outskirts of Jakarta, after finding the last of seven victims buried in the landfill, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the local rescue agency. 

Six people survived the incident. 

On Monday, the agency had said that four people were killed, four had survived and five were still missing.

Excavators operate amid garbage at the site of a collapse at Bantar Gebang landfill during a rescue operation in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Mar 9, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

"We received information from police that two among those missing were safe and had returned to their homes," Bahari said.

The casualties were truck drivers and owners of food stalls at the landfill site, she said.

More than 200 rescuers used excavators and thermal drones to find the victims during the search operation.

Bantargebang spans around 110ha and receives 6,500 to 7,000 tons of waste every day.

Source: Reuters/co

