Massive landfill fire in Indonesia prompts renewed calls to end open dumping

And once the smallest spark reaches a landfill, the conditions are ideal for a major fire.

Decomposition of organic materials produces methane, a highly flammable and potent greenhouse gas, Mahawan said, while heat from extreme weather dries out the waste and lowers the ignition point of combustible materials.

“Which is why they can ignite, spread easily and keep smoldering beneath the surface which makes detecting, let alone extinguishing, such fire difficult,” he said.

"As long as methane continues to be produced in open dumps, with organic waste mixed together with other types of rubbish, fires like this are not merely a possibility — they are inevitable," said Wahyu Eka Styawan of environmental advocacy group Walhi.