Death toll from Indonesia landslide rises to 53

JAKARTA: The death toll from a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java a week ago rose to 53 on Saturday (Jan 31), a rescue official said, with 10 people still missing.

An intense downpour triggered the landslide that hit Pasirlangu village, in an area southeast of the capital Jakarta, damaging more than 50 houses and displacing about 650 people.

Thousands of rescuers, helped by the military, police and volunteers, have been digging through the mud searching for victims.

They had recovered and identified 53 bodies by Saturday, said Ade Dian Permana, the head of the local search and rescue agency, up from a previous toll of 44.

At least 10 people are still missing, he said, but clearer weather was helping the search.

