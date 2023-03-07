Rescuers search for dozens missing after deadly Indonesia landslide

JAKARTA: Rescuers on a remote Indonesian island were searching on Tuesday (Mar 7) for dozens still missing after a landslide that killed 15 people, a disaster official said.

Poor weather and downed communication lines have complicated rescue efforts on the far-flung island of Serasan, in the Natuna region between Borneo and peninsular Malaysia, home to about 8,000 people.

Pictures provided by Natuna's communication and information agency showed houses reduced to rubble, with fallen trees and torn roofs visible.

Body bags were lined up on top of a blue tarpaulin as officials gathered to pray for the victims.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told local broadcaster Metro TV that rescuers had recovered 10 bodies at the scene, while villagers put the death toll at 15.