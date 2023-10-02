Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail

JAKARTA: Indonesia launched Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway on Monday (Oct 2), a delayed, multibillion-dollar project backed by China that President Joko Widodo hailed as "a symbol of our modernisation".

With a top speed of 350 kmh, the bullet train "Whoosh" can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes.

The 140km journey would previously have taken about three hours by train.

"The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train marks our efficient, friendly, and integrated mass transportation system," Widodo said during a ceremony at the capital's central station.

"It is a symbol of our modernisation in the public transport, seamlessly connecting with other modes of transportation."