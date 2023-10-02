Logo
Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail
Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail

China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta and Bandung called "Whoosh" is parked at Halim station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

02 Oct 2023 02:46PM
JAKARTA: Indonesia launched Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway on Monday (Oct 2), a delayed, multibillion-dollar project backed by China that President Joko Widodo hailed as "a symbol of our modernisation".

With a top speed of 350 kmh, the bullet train "Whoosh" can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes.

The 140km journey would previously have taken about three hours by train.

"The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train marks our efficient, friendly, and integrated mass transportation system," Widodo said during a ceremony at the capital's central station.

"It is a symbol of our modernisation in the public transport, seamlessly connecting with other modes of transportation."

Staff stand to greet passengers of the China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta and Bandung called "Whoosh", as it parks at Padalarang station in West Java, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP/BAY ISMOYO)

Widodo said the 600-capacity train was the first high-speed rail transportation in Southeast Asia.

It is part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative - a decade-old programme of China-backed infrastructure projects.

The president said the name was actually an acronym, standing for a tagline of "Waktu Hemat, Operasi Optimal, Sistem Handal" - which in Bahasa Indonesia means "Saving time, optimal operation, reliable system".

It was built by PT KCIC, which is made up of four Indonesian state companies and Beijing's China Railway International Co.

The project was initially set to cost less than US$5 billion and be completed by 2019.

However, delays caused by construction challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in costs.

In preparation for its opening, officials have conducted public trials for the new high-speed route.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan speaks to the press during the inauguration of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP/BAY ISMOYO)
With a top speed of 350 kmh, the bullet train "Whoosh" can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA)

Last week, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed that the government would extend the high-speed train route from Bandung to the country's second-biggest city Surabaya.

Last month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang joined Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan on a ride aboard the train during his Jakarta visit for summits with Southeast Asian leaders.

Pandjaitan told reporters on Thursday that Widodo plans to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in the future to ride the train, but did not give more specifics.

