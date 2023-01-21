‘Tradition worth preserving’: Lion dance sees revival after decades-old ban in Indonesia

BOGOR, Indonesia: Inside the ruins of a long-abandoned factory, members of a lion and dragon dance troupe practiced their moves to the vigorous beating of the drum, accented by the crashing sound of a few hand cymbals.

At one corner, a performer was hoisted high up into the air by his peer before standing on the second performer’s thigh.

Seconds later, the lead performer, with his hand constantly positioned as if holding an imaginary lion head, leaped to the ground and sprung back up to give the second performer enough momentum to lift his entire body weight with both hands.

With Chinese New Year around the corner, the Red and White Dragon Troupe intensified their drills, convening every afternoon at the abandoned space located 50 km south of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, to perfect their dance routines in preparation for their upcoming performances. Red and white are the colours of the Indonesian flag.