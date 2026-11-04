Indonesia government says ex-police chief may have committed 'treason' by wiretapping president
Listyo Sigit Prabowo had served as the national police chief during the period of the alleged wiretapping.
JAKARTA: Indonesia's former police chief may have committed "treason" through his alleged involvement in wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto's telephone, the government said on Wednesday (Nov 4).
Listyo Sigit Prabowo has been fired from his latest post as presidential chief of staff, and was arrested on Tuesday with two other senior police officials for allegedly spying on his boss and other high-profile individuals.
"What was done may have fallen into the category of being considered as leading to treason," presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.
"This also constitutes actions that endanger the security of the interests of the state, including jeopardising the safety of the country's leader," he said.
Under Indonesia's criminal code, the maximum penalty for treason against the president is death by firing squad.
Government officials and politicians, journalists, NGO representatives and businesspeople were also targeted in the alleged wiretap.
The national police's top detective, Asep Safrudin, said Tuesday the surveillance operation had been conducted "without any legal basis or without any investigative or inquiry process in accordance with applicable laws".
Listyo has not commented publicly on the allegations.
Prasetyo said Wednesday said the motive was not yet known.
"When we talk about the head of state ... there is a great deal of information there that is naturally very sensitive, which could endanger ... the interests and the strength of the nation and the state," he said.
Prasetyo added that President Prabowo had expressed his "profound concern" about the revelations.
Prabowo, who took office in 2024, has come under increasing pressure over his government's handling of the economy and response to destructive wildfires.
Students and others have mounted large protests against him in recent weeks, also denouncing what they perceive as growing authoritarianism and rampant corruption.
The president's approval ratings have fallen to a record low, and he reshuffled his Cabinet for a seventh time last month, appointing Listyo, 57, as his chief of staff. The men are not related.
Listyo had until then served as national police chief during the period of the alleged wiretapping that investigators say started in 2025.
The scandal has come with pressure also growing on Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of Prabowo's predecessor and political rival Joko Widodo.
Widodo's party is a member of the ruling coalition, and his popularity is widely seen to have helped Prabowo to the top job, with Gibran by his side.
This year, opponents went to the Constitutional Court seeking to unseat Gibran, claiming there was no proof he graduated high school - a requirement for the vice presidency.
The court ruled it could not find convincing evidence that Gibran had the required qualification, but said it did not have the power to disqualify him.
Last month, however, Indonesia's Supreme Court ruled to annul Gibran's high school certificate, renewing calls for his ouster.