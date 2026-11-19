YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: A court in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a daycare centre to five years in prison on Thursday (Nov 19) in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage after police found young children tied up during a raid on the facility earlier this year.

The five-year sentence for Anita Palupi, the principal of the Little Aresha Daycare Centre, was half the 10-year prison term sought by prosecutors.

Judges also ordered Palupi to pay 510 million rupiah (US$27,900) in fines.

Reuters could not immediately contact the defendant's legal representatives for comment.

The daycare centre in Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April, when dozens of children aged 2 to 6 were found with their hands and feet bound together.

Prosecutors also alleged that Little Aresha operated without a licence and that caregivers routinely tied up, slapped and pinched children to make them easier to manage.

Prosecutors said the investigation identified 144 child victims, while police named 32 suspects overall.

In late October, 11 caregivers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to three years, also lighter than the prosecutors' demands for five-year terms, and were each fined 60 million rupiah (US$3,285), local media reported.

In a separate case, daycare centre chairperson Diyah Kusumastuti was charged with directing the abuse and operating an unlicensed facility from 2022 to 2026.

She faces a 10-year prison sentence and a 900 million rupiah fine, as well as 1.2 billion rupiah (US$65,700) in restitution for 83 children, local media reported.