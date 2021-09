Indonesia logs fewest daily COVID-19 cases in more than a year

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday (Sep 20) reported 1,932 new daily coronavirus infections, the lowest since August 2020, data from country's COVID-19 task force showed, and the government further eased restrictions in Java and on its resort island Bali.

Indonesia, once Asia's coronavirus epicentre, has reported nearly 4.2 million infections overall and over 140,000 deaths, but new cases have dropped 98 per cent from their peak in July, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

Its average positivity rate - the percentage of tests that are positive - was just below 4 per cent this month, under the World Health Organization's 5 per cent threshold for determining whether an outbreak is under control.

Luhut warned, however, that were still risks of new infection waves and said quarantine protocols would be strengthened at entry points.

"One of the risks is from abroad since the number of cases COVID-19 cases in our neighboring countries are still high," Luhut told a virtual media briefing.

"We don't want to lower our guards against the new variants."