Indonesia arrests Malaysian pilot for allegedly smuggling 26kg of MDMA, customs office says

JAKARTA: Indonesia arrested a Malaysian pilot who allegedly smuggled 26kg of the mind-altering drug MDMA into the capital Jakarta while on the job and under the influence of drugs, the customs office said on Friday (Jul 31).

The pilot, 39, was arrested on Wednesday at Jakarta's main airport.

The pilot, who was identified by the initials MS, had just flown a Malaysia Airlines plane from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta, said customs officer Hengky Tomuan Parlindungan Aritonang in a press conference on Friday.

"What concerns all of us is that this person's profession is a pilot, and at the time he arrived, he had just flown that plane from Kuala Lumpur to Indonesia," he said.

Named a criminal suspect, the pilot had brought MDMA in a suitcase to Jakarta at the request of an unidentified person with the promise of a RM50,000 (US$12,240) reward, the customs office said.

Customs officials found 14 bags of ecstasy - more than 70,000 tablets - in the pilot's suitcase, and 4g of methamphetamine in his hand luggage.