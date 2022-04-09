Indonesians welcome protection for domestic workers in new labour MOU with Malaysia

JAKARTA: Indonesian Syamsinar, 38, has been busy with online searches over the past few days about working in Malaysia as a domestic worker.

She joined an informal Facebook community for Indonesians who are interested in working in Malaysia. In the group of more than 10,000 members, they share information such as potential job opportunities, advice for those who are seeking to work as migrant workers and visa matters.

The housewife from Riau is among those who are seeking information to work in Malaysia as a domestic worker, after both governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers.

She worked in Selangor from 2004 until 2007 as a domestic helper and remembered earning about RM350 (US$82.90) per month at that time.

Syamsinar, who goes by one name, told CNA that she hopes to secure a placement in Malaysia soon as her husband is struggling to earn a fixed income.

“In my opinion, this (new MOU) is very good because it can protect our workers over there,” she said.

“I did not get a day off back then. I had to work all the time, even when I was sick. With this new agreement, our migrant workers are taken care of.”

The MOU was signed on Apr 1, after the previous one expired in 2016. The Indonesian government said that it aims to protect Indonesian domestic workers beginning from their departure until their contract ends and they return home.

After the agreement lapsed in 2016, there were varying amounts of recruitment fees, depending on the agents involved. The recruiters and employers were dealing with each other directly, rather than through a centralised system.

Border closures due to COVID-19 made it difficult for migrant workers to move from Indonesia to Malaysia.

Prior to the pandemic, Malaysia was the top destination country for Indonesian migrant workers. More than 79,000 Indonesians went to Malaysia in 2019, out of about 277,000 migrant workers, according to data from the government agency for the protection of migrant workers (BP2MI).

Last year, the Indonesian government decided to halt the placement of its migrant workers in Malaysia, until a new MOU is in force. Over the past two years, Putrajaya had also imposed a temporary freeze on the hiring of foreign migrant workers.

Among the protections contained within the new agreement include one day off per week and a minimum of 10 hours of rest per day. Out of these 10 hours, seven will need to be for uninterrupted rest.

The employer must also pay wages on a monthly basis, no later than on the seventh day of each month. The money will need to be transferred directly to the worker’s bank account. The MOU also stipulates a minimum monthly wage of RM1,500.

The entire placement process will now take place via a single portal.

Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah who signed the agreement on behalf of the Indonesian government, wrote on Twitter that it will be the benchmark for other MOUs with other labour destination countries.

Apart from protecting migrant workers, it is hoped the MOU would pave the way for both countries to grow their economies as well as prevent the illegal migration of people who endured dangerous journeys to get to Malaysia, sometimes resulting in deadly boat accidents.

Despite the joy of a new agreement, prospective migrant workers from Indonesia and rights groups have called for more transparency of what the MOU entails as well as close monitoring of its implementation.