‘Excessive force’? Indonesia wants Malaysia to probe patrol officers’ shooting of migrants that left 1 dead

JAKARTA: Indonesia has raised concerns over the possible use of “excessive force” following a shooting involving Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officers that left one Indonesian migrant worker dead and four others injured.

Indonesia’s government urged Malaysia to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident that took place in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Selangor on Friday (Jan 24), news agency Antara reported.

“The Indonesian Embassy will also send a diplomatic note to urge an investigation into the incident, including the possible use of excessive force,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' director for Indonesian citizen protection Judha Nugraha told CNA on Monday.

Selangor police had earlier said that the shooting incident in the waters off Morib Beach on Friday at about 3am was the result of a confrontation between foreigners and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, according to the New Straits Times.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency boat was conducting patrol duties in Tanjung Rhu.

Responding to CNA’s query on Monday, Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the embassy had been communicating with the Royal Malaysia Police in monitoring the incident and has confirmed that the Indonesian citizen shot was “suspected of leaving Malaysia through an illegal route”.

The patrol officers had targeted five undocumented Indonesian migrant workers, Antara reported, though the Malaysian police have not ruled out the possibility that more migrants were on board the boat.