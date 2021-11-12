Indonesia has announced an ambitious mangrove rehabilitation plan, but it could be an uphill climb

JAKARTA: Treading carefully on bamboo walkways perched above the swamp, several top Indonesian officials arrived at Jakarta’s nature park Angke Kapuk on Oct 13, ready to plant mangrove shrubs to launch the 2021 National Mangrove Map.

They clapped, and then lowered the shrubs into the water.

Along Indonesia’s coastline lies more than 3.3 million ha of mangrove forests. This accounts for about 23 per cent of all mangrove ecosystems in the world.

Out of this, around 600,000 ha of them have been damaged. Earlier this year, the government set an ambitious target to rehabilitate all of the damaged mangroves by 2024.

The national mangrove map, which was launched by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and Head of the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) Hartono during the October event, will be the database and reference for mangrove restoration in the country.

“This one mangrove map is the right step to continue working to rehabilitate mangroves according to the president's agenda,” said Mr Pandjaitan.

Mdm Bakar added: “We have many experiences from the late 1990s and 2003 on how to transform fish ponds and rehabilitate them into mangrove ecosystems,” said Mdm Bakar, signalling a sound of optimism.