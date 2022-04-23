Guardian of the orchids: Farmer dedicated to preserving biodiversity at Indonesia's Mount Merapi

YOGYAKARTA: Armed with a machete in hand, Musimin walked carefully along a narrow and unpaved footpath on the slopes of Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most volatile volcano.

Twenty minutes into his uphill trek, the 57-year-old stopped at a small plateau covered by big and tall trees. He began to gaze at the clusters of orchids growing about 6m off the ground.

“They are like jewels, aren’t they?,” Musimin, who like many Indonesians goes with one name, told CNA

With eyes affixed on the colourful plant, he added: “They are jewels bestowed upon this earth by God.”

Everyday for the past 26 years, the farmer has been nurturing orchids inside a greenhouse made from wood and bamboo at the back of his home. He makes sure that they are sufficiently hydrated and free from tiny bugs that like to feast on their leaves, causing them to rot and die.

When the orchids are mature enough, he returns them to the wild, making sure that their new habitat would not be affected by Merapi’s frequent eruptions as well as the prying eyes of orchid hunters who like to pick them for money.

Musimin said that orchids were once abundant in the forest, located on the southwestern slopes of Merapi. The flowers came in many colours and varieties, he recounted.

That all changed in 1994 when the forest was decimated by a devastating eruption. Seven years later, the same area was hit by a forest fire.