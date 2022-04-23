'They are like jewels': Farmer dedicated to preserving orchids at Indonesia's Mount Merapi

“What was once (a forest) rich in biodiversity was completely destroyed because of the eruption and forest fire. We then realised: we should have preserved one or two (orchids),” he said.

“We were so used to the rich biodiversity found in our birth land that we took it for granted. We should have done something to preserve (the biodiversity) that is sitting right in front of our eyes.”

In 1996, despite having no training in the field of botanical conservation and no monetary incentive to do so, the farmer began his mission to repopulate the forest near his village with a variety of orchids that were once found on the slopes of Merapi.

ROCKY START

Musimin began reaching out to neighbours who planted orchids in their yards, asking them if they could spare some for conservation. This way, he was only able to get hold of seven out of more than 100 species of orchids found in Merapi.

The farmer tried getting other villagers involved in his efforts to repopulate the forest with orchids. But convincing them was hard. The villagers, he said, would rather plant fruit, coffee trees or other productive plants in their private lands and the community forest.

He only managed to recruit a handful of youths from his village. “But over time because there was no financial benefit from it, they withdrew themselves from the cause,” he said.