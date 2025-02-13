Better welfare or more stress? Indonesia ministry’s 4-day work week not practical for all, say business leaders

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian ministry’s recent rollout of a four-day work week has sparked discussions and conflicting views across the archipelago.

Some praise the potential benefits of such a move but others warn of risks to productivity, competitiveness and profitability.

The Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises' policy, aimed at reducing its employees’ stress levels and improving work-life balance, was officially rolled out last month, following a successful pilot programme that started in June last year.

Known as the Compressed Work Schedule, the voluntary programme allows employees of the ministry who meet the 40-hour work requirement the option to work four days a week.

CNA reached out to Tedi Bharata, deputy minister for human resources, technology, and information at the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises for further insights into the policy’s implementation and its impacts so far.

However, Tedi declined to comment, citing internal commitments on the newly launched Danantara sovereign wealth fund.

TRIAL AND ERROR IN THE FOUR-DAY WORK WEEK EXPERIMENT

While some companies have also experimented with the four-day work week, not all have found success. One senior executive at a fintech startup that previously adopted the system shared the company's experience with CNA on condition of anonymity.

Initially, employees welcomed the shorter work week, which compressed 40 hours of work into four days from Monday to Thursday. Workers reported feeling more refreshed, focused and able to spend quality time with their families.

“By Sunday, we were mentally prepared for Monday because we had already enjoyed two days off (Friday and Saturday). The benefits were clear,” the executive said.