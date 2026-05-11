How Indonesia’s Mount Dukono tragedy mobilised a village - and left it scarred

MAMUYA, North Maluku: Just a few days ago, Mamuya - a small village in Indonesia’s North Maluku - pulsed with the activity of 150 military and civilian rescuers.

For three days they shuttled between a command centre along Mamuya’s main road and a base camp at the foot of Mount Dukono, some 10km away, where three hikers including two Singaporeans had died following the volcano’s eruption.

But after the bodies of the three were evacuated from the slopes, the operation wound down and the makeshift command post has since returned to its original function as a Dukono volcanology observation office.

The senior officials who once frequented the site - issuing orders and holding press briefings - have returned to their offices hundreds of kilometres away in the cities of Ternate and Ambon.

What remains for the locals who volunteered in the rescue effort are the memories of a weekend when this remote village stood at the centre of a crisis unfolding beneath one of Indonesia’s most restless volcanoes.

“I have never seen bodies like that,” 42-year-old Mamuya resident Jabir Abdul told CNA of seeing the remains of two of the victims. “I still get chills just talking about them. It was terrifying.”

Jabir is one of around 30 locals who joined the rescue operation.