Indonesia resumes search for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities resumed their search on Saturday (May 9) for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono erupted on the Pacific island of Halmahera, a rescue official said.

At least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel, as well as two thermal drones, have been deployed to find the two Singaporeans and one Indonesian, Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters.

Survivors have told police that three people, including two Singaporeans, died in Friday's eruption, local police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said, but the rescue agency had not confirmed the deaths by Saturday.

Mount Dukono in North Maluku province erupted on Friday morning, spewing ash as high as 10km into the sky.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are focusing the search around the crater, covering an area around 700 metres," Iwan said. Authorities on Friday evacuated 17 people - seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians.