Indonesia resumes search for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption
Authorities have deployed at least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel in the search, which is being hampered by continued eruptions.
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities resumed their search on Saturday (May 9) for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono erupted on the Pacific island of Halmahera, a rescue official said.
At least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel, as well as two thermal drones, have been deployed to find the two Singaporeans and one Indonesian, Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters.
Survivors have told police that three people, including two Singaporeans, died in Friday's eruption, local police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said, but the rescue agency had not confirmed the deaths by Saturday.
Mount Dukono in North Maluku province erupted on Friday morning, spewing ash as high as 10km into the sky.
"We are focusing the search around the crater, covering an area around 700 metres," Iwan said. Authorities on Friday evacuated 17 people - seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians.
The rescue agency had halted the search on Friday evening as the volcano continued to erupt. Saturday's search remained hampered, Iwan said, as the volcanology agency reported at least four morning eruptions.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassy in Jakarta were working with the Indonesian authorities to gather information and provide consular assistance and support to the affected Singaporeans and their families, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The volcanology agency is maintaining the third-highest alert level for Mount Dukono, said Lana Saria, the agency's head, adding that residents and tourists were advised not to do any activities within 4km of the crater.
There were no reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.
Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop various tectonic plates.