Search for two Singaporeans at Mount Dukono hampered by eruptions and rain

JAKARTA: The search for two missing Singaporean hikers after a volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono was still hampered by continuous eruptions and bad weather on Sunday (May 10), Indonesian authorities said, though they were feared to be dead.

North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said several local guides are under probe and could face possible legal action for bringing a group of Singaporean tourists and Indonesian nationals close to the crater, despite the area within a 4km radius being closed for any activities.

"The guides are currently under investigation for alleged negligence resulting in another person's death," Erlichson told CNA.

He added that the offence carries a possible jail term of up to five years under Indonesia's Disaster Management Law and other public safety regulations.

Some 150 personnel with two thermal drones have been deployed since Sunday morning, head of local rescue agency Iwan Ramdani said, with the focus of the search around 100-150 metres of the crater rim.

"However, Mount Dukono continues to erupt and rain is also falling in the area. We carry out rescue efforts during intervals when there are no eruptions," Iwan told Reuters.