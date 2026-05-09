Rescuers find body of first confirmed fatality from Mount Dukono eruption; believed to be Indonesian national

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities on Saturday (May 9) confirmed the death of a hiker who was caught up in the eruption of Mount Dukono a day earlier, adding that they believe the victim was an Indonesian national.

Rescuers are in the midst of recovering the body, Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told reporters.

Two Singaporean hikers remain missing despite their locations having been identified.

The three hikers were among a group of 20 people on the slopes of the volcano in Indonesia’s North Maluku province when it erupted on Friday morning, sending ash as high as 10km into the sky.

The three went missing during the eruption, while the remaining 17 hikers - seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians - were evacuated later that day.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said earlier on Saturday that the locations of the two Singaporean hikers had been identified on Friday, but evacuation efforts were hampered by extreme terrain and heightened volcanic activity around the volcano.