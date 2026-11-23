JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Human Development and Culture Sugiono and Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman have been named as candidates to replace Gibran Rakabuming Raka who resigned earlier this month.

The two names were submitted to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Monday (Nov 23) evening following a meeting earlier in the day, local media reported.

The candidates were announced by MPR Chairman Ahmad Muzani, who read out a letter from the president at the parliament complex.



“Herewith, I propose the vice presidential candidates for the Republic of Indonesia, namely Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono,” said Muzani.

The parliament is scheduled to convene a plenary session on Dec 11 to select the new vice president after vetting the two candidates.

Sugiono, 47, is Gerindra’s secretary-general and widely described as Prabowo’s “ideological son”, according to media reports. He became became Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture in October 2026.

Andi has served as Indonesia's Minister of Agriculture since Oct 25, 2023, previously holding the role from 2014 to 2019. He is an entrepreneur and founder of the Tiran Group, a multi-sector conglomerate spanning mining, energy, agriculture and plantations.

Gibran, the eldest son of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko Widodo, resigned on Nov 12 following weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of his qualifications in running for the post.

Indonesia’s Supreme Court had annulled the 39-year-old’s overseas high school education equivalency certificate on Oct 30.

