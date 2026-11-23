JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Human Development and Culture Sugiono and Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman have been named as candidates to become vice president to replace Gibran Rakabuming Raka who resigned earlier this month.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto submitted the names to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Monday (Nov 23) evening following a meeting earlier in the day, local media reported.

The candidates were announced by MPR Chairman Ahmad Muzani, who read out a letter from the president at the parliament complex.

"Herewith, I propose the vice presidential candidates for the Republic of Indonesia, namely Andi Amran Sulaiman and Sugiono,” said Muzani.

Lawmakers will convene on December 11 to choose between Andi and former foreign minister Sugiono, who is the ruling party’s secretary-general.

"I believe that both of them will do their best for the nation, the state, and the people of Indonesia," Prabowo told reporters.

Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, is sometimes referred to as the president's "ideological child" due to their close working relationship.

A vice president from Prabowo's party could help "secure the popularity" of the president ahead of a potential re-election bid in 2029, Centre for Strategic and International Studies researcher Dominique Nicky Fachrizal told AFP before the nomination.

The 47-year-old Sugiono, who had a short stint in the army's special forces unit before retiring in 2004, was made coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs in a cabinet reshuffle last month.

Andi, 58, was a businessman before serving as the agriculture minister under Widodo, also known as Jokowi, between 2014 and 2019.

He returned to the post following a corruption scandal involving his successor, and was re-appointed when Prabowo came to power in 2024.