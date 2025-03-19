Revenue gained, heritage lost? Jakarta’s transport operators sell naming rights to bus stops and rail stations

JAKARTA: Bus commuter Septiani Rahayu missed her stop recently not because she was distracted by her phone, but because the name of the stop had changed from Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) to Senayan Bank DKI.

"I accidentally got off at the wrong stop because the name was different. I was supposed to get off at GBK, but the name was no longer GBK," said the 27-year-old, who was taking a bus operated by PT Transportasi Jakarta or TransJakarta, the capital’s bus rapid transit system.

Name changes of bus stops and rail stations have been a part of life in Indonesia’s bustling capital since 2018, when transport operators began selling naming rights for extra revenue.

That year, rail operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) changed the name of the Sudirman Baru station to BNI City station after making a deal with state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia.

Naming rights have become a hot topic again after rock band D'Masiv purchased naming rights for the Petukangan TransJakarta bus stop on Mar 3, becoming the first well-known Indonesian band to have its name attached to a public transit stop.