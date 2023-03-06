Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Landslide kills at least 11 in Indonesia's remote Natuna region
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Landslide kills at least 11 in Indonesia's remote Natuna region

Landslide kills at least 11 in Indonesia's remote Natuna region

At least 10 people have died in the Indonesian region of Natuna after a landslide on Mar 6, 2023. (Screengrab: Facebook/Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana)

06 Mar 2023 07:55PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 08:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: At least 11 people have died in the Indonesian region of Natuna on Monday (Mar 6) after a landslide buried houses amid heavy rainfall, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

Abdul Muhari, a disaster official, told news channel Kompas TV 11 people had died and 50 are estimated to be missing.

Junainah, a disaster official in Riau Islands province, said the number of fatalities may rise and that communications in the area had been severed.

"The weather is changing. The wind is still blowing hard. The tidal waves are high," said Junainah, who goes by one name.

The agency said survivors were being evacuated from the Searasan region, while a search and rescue team had been dispatched to the area.

In photos shared by the agency, roofs and trees were seen strewn on the mud-filled ground in heavy rain.

The affected area was on a remote island that was a five-hour boat ride from the capital of Natuna, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Indonesia landslide

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.