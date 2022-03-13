As Indonesia prepares to move its capital to Kalimantan, some civil servants are reluctant to relocate

JAKARTA: Indonesian civil servant Dwi (not her real name) has been thinking about her career and future lately.

President Joko Widodo signed the Bill on capital relocation into law on Feb 15 and it has become evident that civil servants would need to relocate from Jakarta to the new capital named Nusantara.

Authorities said the move is necessary to save sinking and congested Jakarta as well as to enhance development in Kalimantan and eastern Indonesia, since most of the country’s economic activity has been centred in Java, where the current capital is.

But Dwi, a mother of three, has no desire to move from Jakarta to eastern Kalimantan some 2,000km away.

“Until now I'm not sure that the move would be good for me,” said the 36-year-old who has been a civil servant for 11 years.

“One of my concerns is, what about my husband whose job is in Jakarta?”

She also wondered what the new capital could provide for her three children, who are now aged between two and nine.

Dwi is not the only civil servant who is hesitant to move to the new capital Nusantara. News reports of civil servants opposing relocation to Nusantara have also emerged in recent days.

Jason Kusuma, also not his real name, is concerned about his children’s education.

“I have a child with special needs, so he needs certain treatments,” Kusuma, 40, told CNA, adding that he is worried that the new capital does not have the facilities his child requires.

Moreover, Kusuma also has ailing parents in Jakarta and since he is their eldest child, he feels obliged to take care of them.

If there is no way to opt out of the relocation, Kusuma said he is prepared to take the last option.

“I may resign. It is in my list of options, but I would like to wait and see how things develop,” he said.

Budi Darmawan (not his real name), on the other hand, did not hesitate to leave his job as a civil servant last year when he was sure that the capital relocation would happen.

Having moved a lot as a child due to his father’s job, Darmawan said he does not want his children to have the same experience, especially when it is yet to be seen how the new capital would be and the facilities it would provide.

“When we don’t fit in (with the government’s vision) anymore, it’s better to leave. No problem,” he said.

Darmawan has since set up his own consultant agency and he said he has no regrets.