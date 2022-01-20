Indonesian student millionaire who sold selfies as NFTs redeems US$2,700 for now, plans more digital assets

JAKARTA: Indonesian college student Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, who took pictures of himself everyday for five years and sold them as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has been having a packed schedule over the last few days.

After fetching more than US$1 million on a platform for his NFT selfies, Mr Ghozali has become an overnight internet sensation in Indonesia and many people want to know more about his story.

He has received numerous invites to appear on talkshows hosted by celebrities and politicians which required him to travel from his hometown Semarang in Central Java to Jakarta.

“This year has been very memorable for me because I am able to meet a lot of great new people,” said Mr Ghozali in a written statement to CNA provided by his family.

Among those he has met so far are Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo and popular podcast host Deddy Corbuzier.

However, the 22-year-old Mr Ghozali revealed that he has yet to redeem all the money he has made.

“It is still in the form of Ethereum, I have only exchanged a bit,” he said.

The exact amount is 39 million rupiah (US$2,700) as of Thursday (Jan 20), according to the statement.

While Mr Ghozali initially only wanted to make a timelapse video out of his selfies for his graduation day and did not think they were worth a dime, he now believes that he will continue to thrive in the NFT world.

“NFT is a digital asset based on blockchain technology that is already popular in the crypto world. In other words, NFT is a digital asset that represents a valuable item with a value that cannot be exchanged or replaced.

“In the future, it is possible that all assets, be it works of art, (or even) business, will be in the form of NFT. God willing, I will continue to be involved in the NFT world,” he said.

He is known in Indonesia by his selfie NFT name Ghozali Everyday.

NFT is based on blockchain technology where each NFT buyer receives a unique certificate. It can be bought by cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Various digital objects, including images, videos, music and even tweets can be bought and sold as NFTs. However, buying the NFT of an image or video does not usually mean that the buyer owns the copyright of the item.

Together with Mr Ghozali, there are many others who are now creating NFTs. However, experts have cautioned that there are risks involved.