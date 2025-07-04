Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump CNA Explains Malaysia China artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Asia

Indonesia nickel miners urge government to maintain three-year mining quota
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump CNA Explains Malaysia China artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia nickel miners urge government to maintain three-year mining quota

Indonesia nickel miners urge government to maintain three-year mining quota

Workers monitor the nickel melting process at a nickel smelter of PT Vale Tbk in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Mar 30, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

04 Jul 2025 01:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia's nickel miners' association APNI on Friday (Jul 4) urged the government to ensure mining quotas continue to be valid for three years to maintain a consistent business climate, rather than reverting to a single year as planned.

The mining minister on Wednesday said the government plans to cut the duration of mining quotas, known as RKABs, to one year to better control supply and to support prices of commodities such as coal and nickel.

The resource-rich country extended the quotas' validity to three years in 2023 to reduce the burden of seeking approval on both authorities and applicants, though companies are able to propose revisions to their quotas each year.

APNI on Friday said while it appreciates efforts to sustain the mining sector, reducing quota duration would create bottlenecks in the approval process as thousands of miners would need to seek quotas every year.

"The government needs to strengthen internal evaluation and oversight capacity, not lengthen the bureaucratic chain with shorter licensing periods," APNI said in a statement.

Medium-term certainty is vital for investment and operational planning, it said.

The ministry in a statement late on Thursday reiterated that the plan is aimed at maintaining price stability and mitigating impact of price drops on government revenue.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Indonesia mining
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement