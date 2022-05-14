IN FOCUS: Indonesia has grand plans to be a global player in the EV industry, but at what cost?

WAWONII, Southeast Sulawesi: Farmer Ratna, 65, had been walking barefoot for 40 minutes through a hilly plantation covered with lush cashew and coconut trees on the Indonesian island of Wawonii.

The air was humid and the soil was wet from a steady downpour which had stopped less than an hour earlier, but that did not prevent her from moving nimbly.

“We’re almost there. Come,” she told CNA.

A few minutes later, she ran downwards to a creek.

“This, this is my land!”

“The excavator was there, going towards the creek,” she said while pointing to a spot near the tributary.

She added: “It was there when we clashed with them.”

Mdm Ratna, who goes by one name, was referring to a confrontation between residents and workers from nickel mining company Gema Kreasi Perdana (GKP) in early March.

Locals shouted and laid on the ground in an attempt to prevent GKP’s excavator from moving forward. The excavator had to stop.