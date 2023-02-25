North Maluku is Indonesia’s nickel powerhouse, but does the wealth filter down?

So far, her customers are mostly workers who work at PT Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP), an industrial area in Central Halmahera.

Established in 2018, IWIP is an integrated industrial area which facilitates nickel smelting for stainless steel and components of electric vehicle batteries.

It is a national priority project for the country as Indonesia aims to be a global player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry since it is the world’s top nickel producer. Nickel is a key component of EV batteries. Currently, about 22 per cent of the world’s known nickel reserves are in Indonesia.

And according to Indonesia’s ministry of energy and mineral resources, about 30 per cent of the country’s nickel ore output is from North Maluku.

Eventually, Indonesia aims to manufacture EVs locally. But for now, the government is focused on developing nickel smelter hubs.

They are mainly in an industrial park called Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) in Central Sulawesi, in North Maluku’s IWIP as well as in Southeast Sulawesi province. These are also the main nickel-producing regions.

IWIP claims to be the first integrated industrial estate to facilitate mineral smelting and to produce components of electric vehicle batteries in Indonesia, and the second biggest after IMIP.

IWIP’s tenants include joint venture firms with Chinese companies' such as Huayou Group and Tsingshan Group. The latter is the world’s largest stainless steel producer.

With the injection of Chinese capital, North Maluku’s economy has been growing exponentially.

Its economic growth was about 6 per cent in 2019, but climbed to 23 per cent last year.