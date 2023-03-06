'There was a fireball': Residents recount events of deadly fuel storage depot blaze in North Jakarta

JAKARTA: Three days after a fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in North Jakarta, Ms Septiana and her family members remained at an evacuation centre on Monday (Mar 6).

Speaking to CNA, Ms Septiana said that it was raining heavily last Friday night when she and her family heard a loud rumble outside her house, located around 100m away from the Pertamina’s Plumpang fuel storage depot.

“A family member of mine then shouted from outside saying there was a fire and we should evacuate from the area. We just took our important documents and saw the fire. So we ran away from it as far as we could with our children,” the 38-year-old said.

Ms Septiana, who like most Indonesians goes by one name, said that her family smelled something foul like “gas pipe leaks” as they left their house, leaving them feeling nauseous and coughing.

“We were afraid the gas might be poisonous. The area then became enveloped with thick smoke,” she recounted.

On Monday, she said that her house was completely destroyed in the fire.

“What’s left is just the house frame. All my furniture, all our motorcycles were destroyed … One of my neighbours died in the blaze, the one beside my house.”

For now, she is thankful that she and her family are well-fed and have access to clean water at the evacuation centre. But she is holding out hope to return home and rebuild it.

“We are still waiting for instructions from the higher authorities. What’s important is that we get to rebuild our home. It’s sad as the holy month of Ramadan is coming up. And then this blaze had to happen,” said Ms Septiana.