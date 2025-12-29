Indonesia nursing home fire kills 16: Official

JAKARTA: A fire at a nursing home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi killed more than a dozen people, with three others injured, a local official said on Monday (Dec 29).

Firefighters received the report of the blaze at 8.31pm on Sunday at a nursing home in the North Sulawesi provincial capital Manado, said the city's fire and rescue agency chief Jimmy Rotinsulu.

"There were 16 deaths; three (people) had burn injuries," he told AFP.

Many bodies of the victims were found inside their rooms, Jimmy said, adding that many of the elderly residents were likely resting in their rooms in the evening when the fire broke out.

Authorities managed to evacuate 12 people - all unhurt - and transfer them to a local hospital, he said.

Footage aired by local broadcaster Metro TV showed the fire engulfing the nursing home, while locals helped to evacuate an elderly person.

Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.

A fire tore through a seven-storey office building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta this month, killing at least 22 people.

In 2023, at least 12 people were killed in the country's east after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.