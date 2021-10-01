Scraping oil palm moratorium raises doubt over Indonesia's green commitments: Environmentalists

THE MORATORIUM’S ACHIEVEMENTS

Indonesia is the world’s biggest palm oil producer and when Mr Widodo declared in 2016 to halt the issuance of new permits for oil palm plantations during an event to commemorate World Forest Day, he believed the existing plantations were sufficient.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said at that time that the production capacity could be increased by maximising the existing plantations.

He added that Indonesia is known as a country rich in biodiversity and as the lungs of the world, it is important to preserve its nature since the world depends on it.

While the moratorium’s bigger aim is to stop deforestation, it is specifically targeted to improve governance of sustainable palm plantation, provide legal certainty and protect environmental preservation.

Mr Adrianus Eryan, head of forest and land division of the Indonesian Centre for Environmental Law (ICEL), said the moratorium covered three main points namely data consolidation, reviewing permits and increasing oil palm productivity.

He said that for the last three years, the government has managed to consolidate data and concluded that the total area of oil palm plantations is about 16.8 million ha, around 3.47 million ha of which have been cultivated inside forest areas.

“That 3.4 million ha is problematic because by law it cannot be in the forest, it must have a permit to ‘release’ forest areas,” he said, referring to a permit that allows a forest area to be converted for non-forestry uses.

“The moratorium has postponed the permit issuance so that the government has enough time to evaluate it,” said Mr Eryan.

However, he claimed that there has been no official information on permit reviews and what officials have achieved to increase oil palm productivity.

He noted though that some local governments such as in West Papua have taken the initiative to do their own evaluation and revoke permits.

Since the moratorium has not fully accomplished what it set out to do, Mr Eryan said it should be extended as it prevents deforestation.

“Even though it only withholds or delays granting permits, it means that the forests cannot be encroached and they will remain intact.

“It (the moratorium) has an impact because the regulations are targeted.”

Mr Eryan pointed out that the government said that deforestation has decreased from about 460,000 ha in 2019 to 115,000 ha in 2020, a drop of 75 per cent, and it admitted that the moratorium is an effective instrument to reduce emission.

“This is one of the reasons why the presidential instruction should be maintained,” he added.