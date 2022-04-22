The days are numbered for Indonesia’s only tropical glacier

JAKARTA: Primary school students in Indonesia are taught that the country has something significant, a tropical glacier in Papua’s Jayawijaya mountains which is the only one in the region.

Located at Jaya summit or Puncak Jaya in the Indonesian language, some people call it the Eternity Glacier.

However, in a few years, teachers may not be able to tell their students about this geographical trivia.

After existing for about 5,000 years, the days of the glacier are numbered as research shows that it is melting and there is only a little left of it.

“The year when the glacier would be gone is between 2025 to 2027,” Mr Donaldi Permana, a climate research and development coordinator with the country’s meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency (BMKG) told CNA. He has studied the glacier extensively since 2009.

Global warming is believed to be the main reason for the melting of the glacier.

Mr Permana said this has been happening since the industrial revolution in 1850 when developed countries shifted from agrarian economies to one which is dominated by industries releasing greenhouse gas emissions causing warmer temperatures.

“But we only knew after the 1990s, that the (Indonesian) glacier is melting,” he said.

Jayawijaya mountain is situated in Lorentz National Park, at an elevation of 4,884m above sea level. It is the highest mountain in Indonesia and some people also refer to it as Carstensz Pyramid, since the mountain has several peaks with different names, said Mr Permana.

Other tropical glaciers in South America and Africa are also melting, Mr Permana noted.

However, as the elevation of Puncak Jaya is lower as compared to the other mountains with tropical glaciers, the one in Indonesia will disappear sooner.

Head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati also told the parliament at the end of last month that the glacier could be gone in 2025.