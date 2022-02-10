Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France

FILE PHOTO: French Defence Minister Florence Parly speaks during a joint news conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (not seen) in Brest, western France, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

10 Feb 2022 02:59PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday (Feb 10).

"It's official: Indonesia orders 42 Rafales", she said in a Tweet, saying the order would make Indonesia the second state in the region to rely on the jet produced by Dassault Aviation .

Dassault Aviation said the deal marked the start of a long-term partnership and would allow it to rapidly step up its presence in Indonesia.

The deal comes as Paris, which views itself as a global maritime power, seeks to expand its geopolitical ties in the Indo-Pacific to react to the creation of a new strategic alliance between the US, Britain and Australia.

"Indonesia also commits to cooperation with our industry in the sector of submarines," added Parly, referring to an area deemed as particularly sensitive after Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion submarine deal with Paris, causing a major diplomatic rift.

"Our strategic partnership will benefit from the deepening of our defence relations," added Parly, commenting on the deal with Indonesia.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us