Over 15,000 cases involving Indonesians in overseas scam operations this year, more than double 2025 figure: Minister
Meanwhile, Philippine authorities on Nov 24 deported 139 Indonesians rescued from a suspected parcel scam hub in Pasay City.
JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 15,164 cases of citizens involved in overseas online scam operations this year, more than double the total reported throughout 2025 Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said on Tuesday (Nov 24).
“The figure is more than double the total recorded throughout 2025,” he said at a press conference, as quoted by state news agency Antara.
This comes as Philippine authorities deported 139 Indonesians rescued from a suspected parcel scam hub in Pasay City on Tuesday.
They were among those rescued during a Nov 3 raid by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on a suspected parcel scam operation there, ABS-CBN News reported.
Indonesian authorities have identified them as fugitives and requested their repatriation, where they are expected to face prosecution for alleged criminal activities.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry is backing criminal charges through the Indonesian judicial system, reported Antara.
"According to police data, the syndicate operating in Manila is linked to 87 police reports in Indonesia, with total losses to victims reaching approximately 46.8 billion rupiah (US$2.56 million)," Arrmanatha told reporters.
Indonesian police said those deported consisted of 111 men and 28 women.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Arrmanatha highlighted the Indonesian government’s firm stance on taking decisive action against perpetrators, regardless of where they operate while ensuring protection and due process for citizens identified as victims of human trafficking.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry is stepping up bilateral, regional and global law enforcement cooperations to dismantle the networks, reported Antara.
"Since this is a transnational crime, the response must also be transnational,” Arrmanatha said.
According to Indonesia’s foreign ministry data, 97.7 per cent of online scam cases so far this year involving Indonesians occurred within Southeast Asia, with Cambodia emerging as the main hub, accounting for roughly 13,834 cases or over 90 per cent of the total.
Similar cases have also been identified in Myanmar, Laos, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The scam networks have also spread beyond the region to South Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and parts of Africa, including South Africa and Madagascar.
“This indicates that online scam networks are constantly shifting and seeking new operational bases outside of Southeast Asia,” Arrmanatha told reporters.
“The pattern remains the same: victims are lured by offers of high-paying jobs, only to become ensnared in fraud and exploitation.”
The minister also urged job seekers to verify overseas employment through official government channels and beware of offers promising unusually high pay for low-skill work.