JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 15,164 cases of citizens involved in overseas online scam operations this year, more than double the total reported throughout 2025 Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

“The figure is more than double the total recorded throughout 2025,” he said at a press conference, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

This comes as Philippine authorities deported 139 Indonesians rescued from a suspected parcel scam hub in Pasay City on Tuesday.

They were among those rescued during a Nov 3 raid by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on a suspected parcel scam operation there, ABS-CBN News reported.

Indonesian authorities have identified them as fugitives and requested their repatriation, where they are expected to face prosecution for alleged criminal activities.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry is backing criminal charges through the Indonesian judicial system, reported Antara.

"According to police data, the syndicate operating in Manila is linked to 87 police reports in Indonesia, with total losses to victims reaching approximately 46.8 billion rupiah (US$2.56 million)," Arrmanatha told reporters.

Indonesian police said those deported consisted of 111 men and 28 women.